Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$153.66.

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$157.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

BMO stock opened at C$144.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$139.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$132.97. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$94.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$150.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $1.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

