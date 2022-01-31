Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

In other Alleghany news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $658.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $666.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $663.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $563.47 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.