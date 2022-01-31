Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $145.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.42.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.29.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

