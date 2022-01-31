Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 10,552 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO opened at $19.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.61, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

