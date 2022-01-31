Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 30,051 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,051 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on IR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $55.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.95. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $41.40 and a one year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

