Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 420,605 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 84.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,295 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 420,605 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.77.

NYSE:LVS opened at $43.11 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

