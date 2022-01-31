Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 60,891 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60,891 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Textron by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Textron by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 323,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after buying an additional 221,270 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 267,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after purchasing an additional 115,531 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of TXT opened at $66.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.90.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.