Barclays PLC Acquires 14,919 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,919 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Forrester Research worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 8.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Forrester Research by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Forrester Research by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Forrester Research by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Forrester Research by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FORR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Forrester Research stock opened at $53.92 on Monday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $491,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $59,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,906 shares of company stock valued at $757,266 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

