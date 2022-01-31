Barclays PLC Acquires 30,011 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,511 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,011 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of First Busey worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BUSE. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.48.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

