Barclays PLC Boosts Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,593 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of MEDNAX worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MEDNAX by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $1,583,570.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $249,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,922 shares of company stock worth $6,728,431. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

