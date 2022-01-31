Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Zogenix worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zogenix by 81.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Zogenix by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zogenix by 19.1% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim lowered Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

In other Zogenix news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

