Barclays PLC Grows Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,814 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of LTC Properties worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in LTC Properties by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $35.47 on Monday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

