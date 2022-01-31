Barclays PLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,520 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of AMC Networks worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMCX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in AMC Networks by 54.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at $154,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks stock opened at $40.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.07. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

