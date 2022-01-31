Barclays PLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TTEC by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,876 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in TTEC by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 466,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in TTEC by 8.0% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 429,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 69.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,804,000 after purchasing an additional 153,925 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTEC opened at $77.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $73.16 and a one year high of $113.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.14.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

