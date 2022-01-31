Barclays PLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 193.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,316 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 2.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SID opened at $4.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SID. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

