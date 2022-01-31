Barclays PLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Greenbrier Companies worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GBX opened at $38.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average is $43.13. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GBX shares. Stephens raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

