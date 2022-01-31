Barclays PLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Encore Wire worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WIRE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 12.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter worth $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter worth $212,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

WIRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $105.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.83. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

