Barclays PLC Lowers Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of World Fuel Services worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 102.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,702.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the second quarter valued at $264,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INT stock opened at $27.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.89.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INT shares. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

