Barclays PLC Purchases 11,960 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of CareDx worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,221,000 after buying an additional 236,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after buying an additional 127,928 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,739,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,227,000 after buying an additional 300,807 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,653,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,334,000 after buying an additional 145,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 62,172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,049,000 after buying an additional 1,440,526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CDNA opened at $38.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.03 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.22. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $96.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $494,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $68,880.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,540. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

