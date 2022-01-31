Barclays PLC Purchases 6,002 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Winnebago Industries worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $62.80 on Monday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $87.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average is $71.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WGO. CL King raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

