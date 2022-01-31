Barclays PLC Sells 23,181 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,181 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $48.13 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

