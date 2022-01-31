Barclays PLC Sells 40,908 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,908 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WWE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,286,000 after purchasing an additional 25,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WWE opened at $48.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.53. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.38.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

