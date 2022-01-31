Barclays PLC Sells 40,908 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,908 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WWE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,286,000 after purchasing an additional 25,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:WWE opened at $48.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.53. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.38.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.
In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.
World Wrestling Entertainment Profile
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.
