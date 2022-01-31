Barclays PLC Sells 716 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of NewMarket worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEU. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 160.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 84.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 13.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEU opened at $334.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.25. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $418.90.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

