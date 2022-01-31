Barclays PLC Trims Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of National Bank worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in National Bank by 48.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 105,388.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $45.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.97.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other National Bank news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $610,197.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $77,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

