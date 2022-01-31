Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,996 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. State Street Corp lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,871,000 after buying an additional 325,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,743,000 after buying an additional 180,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 48.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 176,298 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 78.0% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 395,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 173,195 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $27.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

