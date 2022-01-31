Barclays Raises Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target to GBX 268

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 256 ($3.45) to GBX 268 ($3.62) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.44) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 202 ($2.73) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 263.80 ($3.56).
Shares of LON:SBRE opened at GBX 224.50 ($3.03) on Friday. Sabre Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 173.20 ($2.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 276 ($3.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £561.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 189.82.
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
