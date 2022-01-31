Barclays Raises Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target to GBX 268

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 256 ($3.45) to GBX 268 ($3.62) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.44) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 202 ($2.73) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 263.80 ($3.56).

Shares of LON:SBRE opened at GBX 224.50 ($3.03) on Friday. Sabre Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 173.20 ($2.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 276 ($3.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £561.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 189.82.

In related news, insider Ian Edward Clark acquired 37,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £69,648.15 ($93,966.74).

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

