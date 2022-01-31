Barclays Reiterates “€80.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HEN3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €87.25 ($99.15).

Shares of HEN3 traded down €8.92 ($10.14) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €69.80 ($79.32). 3,403,933 shares of the company were exchanged. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($147.33). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €73.97 and its 200 day moving average is €78.88.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

