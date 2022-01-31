Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 933,505 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 196,098 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.05% of Barrick Gold worth $16,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,741 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD stock opened at $18.56 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.16.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

