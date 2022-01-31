Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,928,588 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 533,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.16% of Barrick Gold worth $52,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 214,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,771,648. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.16.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

