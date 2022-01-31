Barrington Research Weighs in on Sharps Compliance Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMED)

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sharps Compliance in a report issued on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Barrington Research has a “In-Line” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $6.60 on Monday. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $126.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of -0.29.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 244.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 428,350 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 344.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 381,522 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the third quarter worth $2,734,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the third quarter worth $2,078,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 2,164.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 219,110 shares during the period. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

