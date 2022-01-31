BarterTrade Reaches Market Capitalization of $237,281.82 (BART)

BarterTrade (CURRENCY:BART) traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One BarterTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BarterTrade has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. BarterTrade has a market capitalization of $237,281.82 and $97,898.00 worth of BarterTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00044601 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00113490 BTC.

BarterTrade Coin Profile

BarterTrade (BART) is a coin. BarterTrade’s total supply is 239,809,890 coins and its circulating supply is 68,172,420 coins. The official website for BarterTrade is bartertrade.io . BarterTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@bartertradefoundation . BarterTrade’s official Twitter account is @bartertradeio

According to CryptoCompare, “Barter Trade is a trading platform that will bring cryptocurrencies and other blockchain assets to global users through an efficiently designed and user-friendly trading interface. It prides itself to become the people’s exchange. For them, this means a dedicated focus on three pillars: Security, Transparency, and Efficiency. “

BarterTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarterTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BarterTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BarterTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

