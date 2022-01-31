Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $34.58 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

