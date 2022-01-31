Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $34.58 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

