BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$66.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCE. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

BCE stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$66.40. 1,666,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,476. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. BCE has a 52-week low of C$54.20 and a 52-week high of C$67.25. The firm has a market cap of C$60.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82. The business had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.32%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

