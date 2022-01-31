Beacon (BECN) Price Up 14.6% This Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $531,669.00 and approximately $13,607.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00022562 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000130 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000066 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 130.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

