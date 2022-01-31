Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will announce earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.12. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. Truist Financial downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.73.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,456 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,709,000 after buying an additional 1,698,745 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,907,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,866,000 after buying an additional 663,871 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% in the second quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,333,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,283,000 after buying an additional 563,611 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $28,544,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47,383.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,943,000 after buying an additional 486,157 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $53.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.17. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 2.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

