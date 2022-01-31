Beam 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.79 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Beam has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $39.82 million and approximately $11.79 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00017709 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000548 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 106,596,480 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

