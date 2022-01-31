Bean Cash Price Up 29.8% Over Last 7 Days (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Bean Cash has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bean Cash has a market cap of $424,078.92 and approximately $326.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,564,609,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

