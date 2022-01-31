Beat Kahli Acquires 10,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $252,750.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Beat Kahli purchased 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Beat Kahli purchased 32,139 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $333,281.43.

On Friday, November 12th, Beat Kahli purchased 7,771 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,867.58.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $127,300.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Beat Kahli bought 7,746 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $96,437.70.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $118,700.00.

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. VOXX International Co. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $27.78.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $191.87 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.

Separately, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,208,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,208,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in VOXX International by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,953,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after purchasing an additional 566,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in VOXX International by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 121,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in VOXX International by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 117,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

