BeatzCoin Trading Up 40.8% Over Last Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $395,069.77 and $74.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 40.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000858 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00063327 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,576,865 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

