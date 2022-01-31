Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) rose 13.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.18. Approximately 63,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,758,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKIN. DA Davidson raised their price target on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.57 million. Analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in Beauty Health by 4,120.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 622,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,040,000 after purchasing an additional 607,758 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,375,000. Emfo LLC raised its stake in Beauty Health by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beauty Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

