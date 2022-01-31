Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beazer Homes USA in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s FY2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $17.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 13.58 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.97. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 92.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

