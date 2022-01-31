Beer Money (BEER) 24-Hour Volume Hits $12,770.00

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $436,227.01 and $12,770.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00044397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00114072 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 356,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

