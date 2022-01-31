BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up to $212.93

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $212.93, but opened at $227.08. BeiGene shares last traded at $230.00, with a volume of 1,849 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

Get BeiGene alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total value of $572,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,713 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,886,000 after purchasing an additional 580,484 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.0% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,896,000 after acquiring an additional 166,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,640,000 after buying an additional 142,499 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in BeiGene by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,745,000 after buying an additional 141,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,524,000 after purchasing an additional 99,215 shares in the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.