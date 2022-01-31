Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 67,544 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,000. Apple comprises 5.2% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $170.33 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

