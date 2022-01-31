Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) Trading Down 5%

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) was down 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 81,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 76,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The stock has a market cap of C$15.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

About Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE)

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

