BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Price Down 2.4%

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.37 and last traded at $23.50. Approximately 17,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 695,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

The firm has a market cap of $948.72 million, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.54.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

