Belt Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $201,183.00 (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Belt Finance has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00003288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $12.06 million and approximately $201,183.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,672.11 or 0.06956776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,367.38 or 0.99888551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00055476 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

