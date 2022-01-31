Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shares rose 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 13,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,597,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

BLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $653.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.94.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Rothman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 20,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 584,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 315,266 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,328,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,512,000 after purchasing an additional 392,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

