Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Trading Down 4.6%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)’s stock price was down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.28 and last traded at $23.28. Approximately 1,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 133,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

BWMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $840.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $12.97. Betterware de Mexico had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 103.89%. The business had revenue of $117.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.