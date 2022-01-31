Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Up to $56.54

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.54, but opened at $58.93. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $62.78, with a volume of 63,046 shares trading hands.

BYND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.24.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.31. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.